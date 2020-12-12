A Union man was taken to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment after suffering injuries in an early morning crash Thursday in St. Louis County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported at 1:20 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, John M. Busch, 34, of Union, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on Interstate 44, near Antire Road, east of Eureka. Busch fell asleep and his vehicle collided with a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Laverne R. Wortz, 67, of Lucerne Valley, Calif.
Busch, who suffered moderate injuries in the crash, was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur by the Eureka Fire Department. Wortz was not injured in the crash, according to the highway patrol.
Both Busch and Wortz were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision. Busch’s vehicle was totaled in the crash.