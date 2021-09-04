A Union man was hospitalized with moderate injuries after the vehicle he was driving overturned on Highway 94 in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reported that at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, Danny S. Parsons, 42, was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Golf westbound on Highway 94 near Defiance when his vehicle traveled off the north side of the road, hitting a guardrail and then overturned.
Parsons, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur by St. Charles County ambulance personnel.