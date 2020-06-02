A Union man is facing burglary, assault and sexual abuse charges, according to court documents.
Shaun Steven Horat, 39, allegedly illegally entered a home in the Riverview Trailer Court on Sunday, May 31, and had sexual contact with a woman by grabbing her breast without consent, according to charging documents filed in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court.
Horat was charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; second-degree sexual abuse, a Class A misdemeanor and two charges of fourth-degree assault, a Class C misdemeanor.