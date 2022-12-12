A 23-year-old Union man died Saturday afternoon from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Washington Police Department.
The man, who has not been publicly identified by police, called 911 around 12:30 p.m. and reported that he was in the Optimist Park with a gun and that he had plans to end his life, according to WPD spokesperson Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located the man's vehicle inside the park. Then officers began trying the man using a public address system in their patrol car and calling him back on the phone. Those attempts went unanswered.
The vehicle had dark-tinted windows and officers could not see into the vehicle to approach the vehicle safely. Ultimately, a drone was flown to the vehicle in an attempt to see inside of the vehicle.
Using the drone, officers were not able to see any movement or sings of life from the subject inside the vehicle. Officers later approached the vehicle and found the man deceased.
While WPD says their investigation into the man's death is ongoing, Sitzes stressed that "is simply a formality."
"We always say that the investigation continues on cases like this," Sitzes said. He said the department is awaiting a toxicology report and a possible autopsy report from the St. Louis County Medical Examiner's office.
"We want to have all of those reports back before we close this investigation," said Sitzes, who added that a gun was recovered from inside the vehicle.
Sitzes said cases like this should serve as a reminder about the number of mental health resources available through WPD.
"Roughly 30 of the 50 officers we have in the department are trained on crisis intervention, or to help someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis," Sitzes said. "We have a ton of resources that are available to help individuals in need."
Those suffering a mental health issue or situation are encouraged to contact the Washington Police Department at 636-390-1050 or by calling 911. They can also call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.