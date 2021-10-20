Last week, a Union man was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by Washington Ambulance after his vehicle hit several trees in rural Franklin County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that at 7:04 p.m. Oct. 6, John T. King Sr., 40, was in a 2000 GMC Safari northbound on Highway UU near Massey Ford Road. According to the highway patrol, King’s vehicle failed to negotiate a curve to the left, sending the vehicle off the right side of the road and into a grove of trees.
It is unknown who the driver of the vehicle was, according to the highway patrol. Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson confirmed Tuesday morning that the highway patrol still had not identified the driver.