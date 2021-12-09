A Union man has been accused of threatening his girlfriend’s stepfather with a metal pipe as well as domestic assault and armed criminal action.
Jonathan L. King, 25, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a class E felony.
On March 23, King reportedly had a verbal altercation with his girlfriend’s stepfather, whom he lives with, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Sullivan Police Department. Shortly thereafter, King allegedly threatened the stepfather with a metal pipe, “approximately two or three feet in length,” and challenged him to a fight in his home, according to the probable cause statement. The two allegedly fought, and King was forcibly removed from the home.
The stepfather reportedly told police that he feared for his safety and the safety of his family and that King had struck him in the nose with his fist, causing a nosebleed. The stepfather also told police that he knew King had a violent history and previously believed King was going to assault him.