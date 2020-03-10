Union Man Charged With Stealing ATV

A Union man who was recently accused of stealing a truck was again jailed, this time facing charges related to the alleged theft of an all-terrain vehicle, according to the Union Police Department.
On Thursday, March 5, officers noticed an ATV, driven by Samuel A. Stonebarger, 19, of Union, going down N Church Street at E State Street with no headlights, police said. Stonebarger continued on after officers tried to stop him, and police didn’t locate the ATV at the time.
Officers got a tip a short time later that the ATV returned to a home off Maple Street, where police then arrested Stonebarger for active warrants and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, police said.
Stonebarger was later charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, and one count each of tampering with a motor vehicle and second-degree burglary.
Stonebarger is being held on $20,000 in total bond at the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility.
Stonebarger was previously charged with one felony count each of second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle related to a January incident.
In that case, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to a business off Shiloh Drive near Union to investigate a stealing incident Jan. 24. The business was equipped with surveillance cameras and the owner had been alerted that his business was broken into.
Deputies responded, but found no one at the scene. A 1962 Ford 100 Rat Rod-style pickup truck, a Suzuki RMZ 450 and four racing wheels were missing from the business.
The owner estimated the value of the stolen items at more than $21,000.
Investigators were able to locate the truck in a remote area west of Union along the Bourbeuse River Wednesday, Jan. 29. Investigators found the truck to be hidden in a wooden area with a large amount of parts missing, including include the engine and wheels.
The investigation continued and deputies took a suspect, later identified as Stonebarger, into custody the same day.
Investigators interviewed Stonebarger. Deputies said he admitted to going into the business and taking the pickup truck and dirt bike.