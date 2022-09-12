A Union man was arrested Saturday after authorities say he set fire to a family member's home in rural Franklin County.
Charles Anthony West, 37, has been charged with one count of second-degree arson, according to electronic court records.
In a press release, Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said dispatchers received a call about a possible assault occurring in the 2000 block of Cross Creek Lane. Cross Creek Lane is west of Union.
The caller told dispatchers that the man who was assaulting her was a family member and that he had fled from the residence. The man was later identified as West.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they investigated and looked for the man. Due to past and recent threats, deputies encouraged everyone at the residence to leave the home for the evening for their own safety.
Within minutes of leaving the residence, Pelton said, family members reported to authorities that they were once again receiving threats from West. This time, West reportedly told his family members that he would burn the house down. The family members requested that deputies return to the scene to secure the home.
Upon returning to the home, a deputy noticed that the garage door was now partially open. While checking the residence, the deputy found smoke coming from a window on the lower level of the home.
After firefighters from Union, Beaufort and Leslie fire departments were able to extinguish the fire, deputies again searched the area. This time, Pelton said his deputies were able to locate West in the area of Highway 50 and Highway BB.
West was taken into custody at the that time.
This is not West's first time being the subject of a criminal investigation. In 2021, he pleaded guilty to one count of domestic assault and burglary; in 2019, he pleaded guilty one count of fourth-degree assault, one count of harassment. In those cases, West was given a suspended sentence in lieu of serving a years-long sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections or in the Franklin County Jail.
