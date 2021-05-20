A Union man is facing multiple criminal charges after authorities say he harassed a Union woman and threatened last week to orchestrate a mass shooting on the campus of Maryville University in St. Louis.
Ben A. Poinsett, 45, was charged this week in the Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree harassment and second-degree terrorism threat.
Beginning on December 31, 2020, Poinsett began communicating with a 19-year-old woman via two false email accounts that police say Poinsett used to hide his true identity. The identity of the woman is not being released by law enforcement officials.
This correspondence lasted for several months, despite the victim asking for the emails to stop.
After ignoring the victim’s request, police say Poinsett continued to send her emails, including some that were sexually explicit and some that “expressed his desire to ‘court,’ ‘chase,’ and ‘marry’ if he was younger.” Poinsett also wrote in an email to the victim that he “noticed you at a very young age.”
Later, police allege that Poinsett created a false Facebook account using a fabricated female name. Using this account, Poinsett continued his barrage, sending the victim messages and referring to her as “his beautiful bride to be.”
According to electronic court records, Poinsett also told the victim that he had “lust” and “true passion” for her.
When the victim didn’t respond to these messages, police say Poinsett used his fake Facebook account to “berate her for rejecting (his) communications” and “berated her in various other ways.”
In one particular message on May 13, 2021, Poinsett reportedly stated that he had photos of the victim, that he knew that she was a student at Maryville University in St. Louis and that “he would keep his eye out for (her) and one day confront (her). ... and will deal harshly with her.”
Poinsett, according to court documents, wrote to the victim, “... Maybe it is time for another mass shooting because of the false religion you spread. ... Believe me I have the weapons and the ammo to release a spitfire on hell,” according to the police report.
Members of the Union Police Department said Poinsett confessed that he was the author of the emails and the Facebook messages, exactly as they were reported and handed over to the police by the victim. He said he initiated contact with her “due to his years-long infatuation, going back to when she was a young juvenile.”
Police say he told them that he made the threats against Maryville University with the intention of “scaring her.”
Poinsett, who was arraigned on these charges via video conference earlier this month, has since had his bond reduced from $50,000 cash only to 10 percent of $10,000. He also must not have any contact with the victim. Poinsett has two scheduled upcoming court dates, Monday, May 24, and Thursday, June 3.
If found guilty of the harassment charge or making the terrorist threat against Maryville University, Poinsett could be sentenced to up to four years per charge in the Missouri Department of Corrections. He could also be sentenced to one year in the Franklin County Jail, or he could be ordered to pay a monetary fine not exceeding $10,000, according to state law. He may also be ordered to spend time in prison or jail and pay a fine.
The Missourian reached out to officials at Maryville University requesting comment on this story but did not hear back prior to press time. This is a developing story and may be updated.