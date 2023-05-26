US Bank Branch in Union

The Union US Bank branch is pictured May 24 at 201 S. Oak St. The bank was robbed May 22. The suspect was taken into custody and now faces criminal charges.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

A Union man hoping to solve his “financial problems” robbed a bank on Monday and is now facing criminal charges.

John David Kanagy, 68, has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery, a felony. 