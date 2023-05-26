A Union man hoping to solve his “financial problems” robbed a bank on Monday and is now facing criminal charges.
John David Kanagy, 68, has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery, a felony.
Investigators say that Kanagy entered the US Bank branch location on Oak Street in Union on May 22 and approached a teller behind the counter. Once at the counter, he said he needed $500. The clerk handed him a counter withdrawal slip, but Kanagy declined. He then lifted up a green backpack with his hand concealed inside and demanded the money.
The teller told investigators she believed Kanagy had a weapon inside the bag.
“She was scared as he pointed it at her and was shaking it in a threatening manner,” investigators wrote in court records. Two people inside the bank branch both told investigators they also believed Kanagy had a weapon concealed inside of the bag.
A bank employee then gave Kanagy the $500 out of “fear that (Kanagy) would use the implied weapon if she didn’t.” Kanagy left the bank with five $100 bills.
A Union Police Department spokesperson said Kanagy was taken into custody without incident.
“As officers were enroute, they were informed by dispatch that he was sitting on a (retaining) wall across the street from the bank,” said Capt. Mike Williford.
After being taken into custody, Kanagy told authorities that “he had no other choice than to rob the bank because of his financial problems.” Officials said Kanagy showed no remorse toward the bank staff in his interview.
Appearing in court via video conference on Wednesday morning, Kanagy was advised to seek a public defender. A preliminary hearing in this case has been set for 1:30 p.m. on June 22, while a bond hearing will be held on June 1.
A search of online court records shows this is Kanagy’s first time ever being charged with a felony. He has previously faced misdemeanor charges for traffic violations.
Kanagy remains in custody of the Franklin County Adult Detention Center.
Monday’s bank robbery marks the first time since 2017 that a Franklin County area bank was robbed, according to The Missourian’s archives.
In 2017, a woman entered the Midland States Bank location at 815 N. Commercial Ave. in St. Clair. She reportedly told bank staff she had a gun, but it was not displayed during the robbery. She was given an undisclosed amount of cash during the robbery.
The most recent bank robbery in Washington happened May 18, 2010, when a man robbed the Bank of Washington branch near the intersection of Highway 100 and E. Fifth Street.
Over the years, there have been a number of other bank robberies in Franklin County but perhaps none more notorious than the Nov. 13, 1969, holdup at the United Bank of Union.
Two brothers, John and James Pardue, placed a bomb outside the sheriff’s office in the county courthouse. When it exploded, the two robbed the bank about two blocks away. They got away with $18,000 from the bank. No one was killed but several people in the courthouse at the time were injured.
Earlier that same year, the Pardue brothers robbed the Citizens Bank at Pacific in bombastic fashion, firing machine guns inside the bank and at vehicles outside. No one was injured. That holdup occurred May 9, 1969.
In all, the brothers were linked to five bank robberies and at least four murders. They were captured in March 1970. John Pardue was shot attempting to escape and died six weeks later. James Pardue was declared insane and was committed to an institution before being released in 1976. He later kidnapped a Kansas City woman who he held for three days and raped her.
Released on parole March 19, 1991, he was returned to prison for failing to report to a probation office in Denver in June of that year.
He was found dead from hanging himself in his prison cell three days later on June 15, 1991.