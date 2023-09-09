A Union man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly attempting to flee from police who were trying to arrest him on a warrant for drug possession, and subsequently found him to be illegally in possession of a firearm.
Detectives with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were conducting surveillance Wednesday at 207 N. Oak St. in Union in an effort to locate John A. Carpenter, who had warrants for his arrest for possession of a controlled substance. An officer observed Carpenter carrying a flat screen television as he left the residence and began walking toward Oltmann Funeral Home and then south on Church Street.
At that point, the two detectives approached Carpenter and advised him he was under arrest for the warrants. “Carpenter was then escorted to the ground where he was handcuffed behind his back,” according to the probable cause statement for his arrest.
During a subsequent search of Carpenter, a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun with a round in the chamber was found in his pocket, according to the statement.
While the detectives were waiting for verification of Carpenter’s warrant, he allegedly attempted to flee from them but was unable to escape.
Carpenter allegedly advised detectives that the handgun was his, that he bought it at Cabela’s, and that he did not have any prior felony convictions. He was transported to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center. Once at the detention center, Carpenter’s backpack was searched and deputies seized two loaded .40 caliber magazines “along with 20 grams of packaging of Methamphetamines,” according to the statement.
After conducting a criminal history check on Carpenter, detectives learned he is a felon, with past convictions for crimes, including stealing, forgery and criminal non-support. In connection with Wednesday’s incident, he faces charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon and a felony controlled substance, and attempted escape from custody while under arrest for a felony. He is being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.