Eric Williams

 Submitted Photo.

A rural Union man was arrested Friday on an unlawful possession of a firearm charge, with additional drug charges expected, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has announced.

At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, June 9, sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of Hickory Springs Lane, just outside of Union’s city limits, to serve an ex-parte and arrest 43-year-old Eric Williams on outstanding warrants.