A rural Union man was arrested Friday on an unlawful possession of a firearm charge, with additional drug charges expected, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has announced.
At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, June 9, sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of Hickory Springs Lane, just outside of Union’s city limits, to serve an ex-parte and arrest 43-year-old Eric Williams on outstanding warrants.
As deputies arrived at the residence, they made the arrest and, in plain view, observed suspected narcotics paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office. A search warrant was obtained, and inside the home deputies located suspected methamphetamine and a defaced firearm, the sheriff’s office said.
An in-custody no bond warrant was obtained for unlawful possession of a firearm, and further charges will be submitted in reference to the suspected narcotics, once lab results are obtained.