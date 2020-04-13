A Union man is facing stealing and first-degree burglary charges, after allegedly entering a home and stealing a bag, according to Union Police.
Brayden M. Green, 19, entered the apartment of a 24-year-old woman by unknown means on Thursday, April 9, police said. He then allegedly stole a bag belonging to a 35-year-old man.
Green was found leaving the apartment complex on Bonnie Drive just before the bag was found. Police said Green was taken into custody a short time later and was being held for custody warrants.
A warrant was issued for the burglary and stealing charges, police said. Green was being held on $7,500 bond at the Franklin County Detention Facility.