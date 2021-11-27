A Union man has been accused of kidnapping an intimate partner.
Brian T. Henderson, 30, has been charged with felony kidnapping and two counts of felony domestic assault, according to online court records.
Henderson’s intimate partner is reportedly pregnant with Henderson’s child, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Union Police Department, and Henderson was reportedly living with the woman.
According to the probable cause statement, Henderson has repeatedly pulled the woman’s hair and struck her in the face, causing bleeding and bruising. He also allegedly confined her to her home for two days, refusing to allow her to leave, and repeatedly stabbed a knife into the kitchen wall and broke glass bottles in her basement. Online court records list the crimes as taking place on Nov. 14.