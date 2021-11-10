Union aldermen took the first steps toward funding projects with the American Rescue Plan Act last week while also reviewing what else could be done with the $2.4 million they are receiving.
After discussing the federal stimulus money for nearly a half hour at their Nov. 1 personnel, finance and public works committee meeting, aldermen gave final approval at their meeting Monday, Nov. 8, to two bank-stabilization projects on Flat Creek, one with an estimated cost of $70,000 near the basketball courts by City Park and the other costing $50,000 along Washington Avenue.
“It’s a recurring issue,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said of the problems near the courts. “It started a couple years ago, and it will continue unless we do a stabilization there.”
Aldermen also approved $250,000 for concrete piping, which Zimmermann said is not seeing the kind of price increases or shortages that plastic pipe is experiencing.
The city already has received half the $2.4 million it will get from the federal government. The funding approved this week was Union’s first using stimulus money. Union has until Dec. 31, 2024, to commit money to American Rescue Plan projects. The projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.
Union is looking to “touch as many bases as possible” with the stimulus money, Zimmermann said. But other than the recently approved purchases, aldermen will be able to change the suggestions on what the city spends the money on.
“By no means are these numbers set in stone,” he said. “We’re going to continue looking for different things.”
Zimmermann showed a slide presentation Nov. 1 with asterisks next to some projects that city officials are confident they can use the federal money on, including $300,000 for sewer lining and manholes and $100,000 for grants for residents with storm sewer issues. Other items, like $600,000 for road infrastructure, had no asterisk, meaning the city needs more guidance before it can be confident it can use the money on them.
Among other projects, the city is considering spending $230,000 on new men’s and women’s restrooms at the City Auditorium. Another $26,000 could go toward cameras in the auditorium and parks, with $71,330 going to repay the city for police cameras that were previously purchased.
The city also is looking at spending $35,500 on two portable message signs, replacing signs purchased in 2006 that are on their last legs, Zimmermann said.
Another $30,000 could go toward a storm siren on the far side of the St. Andrews Place subdivision on the east side of town, where some residents have trouble hearing sirens now.
The city also proposed a one-time pay increase of $180,000 total for its 60 employees.
Zimmermann said he is hoping for a better guidance document from the U.S. Department of Treasury. “The guidance to this point has been very, very poor,” he said.
Zimmermann also discussed potential stimulus projects at the Thursday, Nov. 4, meeting of the Union Development Corp. board.
UDC board member David Bailey asked if any of the stimulus money can be used for land acquisition, something the agency has been seeking as its Union Corporate Center industrial park nears capacity.
Zimmermann told the UDC board it does not appear they can buy industrial land based on the documents they’ve seen. “There may be something coming down at a later date, but to be honest with you, the easiest way to spend the money is on water and sewer,” he said. “We’re trying to look at everything that we can spend the money on — just try to do some things that we haven’t been able to do before with the resources we have.”
Bailey responded that it would be nice if UDC could acquire new land and use federal money to provide water and sewer lines to it.
UDC’s board did make one recommendation to the Union Board of Aldermen, asking the city to approve $25,000 for a study to use cellphone data to show consumers’ retail spending patterns in hopes of attracting new stores and restaurants to Union.
Although that wasn’t on the city’s initial proposed list, Union had $184,095 of stimulus funds not yet designated, even if it uses all the money on the list for its suggested purposes. Zimmermann said it is likely the city will approve the study with Buxton, a Texas-based consumer intelligence technology company.
Meanwhile, Washington city officials are continuing to discuss ways to use $2.6 million allocated for Washington from the federal COVID-19 package.
The biggest project on the list is the expansion of broadband internet access south of Highway 100 in Washington, which city officials said would cost more than $2 million to complete a first phase expansion. The project is subject to a yet-to-be-finalized agreement between the city and an internet service provider.
The city is also contemplating $200,000 for the construction of a campground near the intersection of Ninth Street and International Avenue.
The recommendations also include $50,000 for new and additional wayfinding signage, including a possible digital marquee sign, for Downtown Washington Inc. and the chamber of commerce; $20,000 for improvements to the pavement at the Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds; and $175,000 for the replacement of a fuel truck at Washington Regional Airport.