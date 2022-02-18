Union city officials are making several security-related purchases under the American Rescue Plan Act, including one they hope will prevent future cyber attacks.
The Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee voted at its Feb. 7 meeting to go to an off-site cloud-based storage system for storage of some financial data. The move was approved by the full board of aldermen Monday.
The city will increase what it pays Incode Technologies, a San Francisco company that makes the city’s water billing software, to $60,000 annually.
“One of the security improvements we’ve looked at is to go to the cloud with that data,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the committee. “It is a security benefit to us.”
The annual cost would be a $20,000 increase over the $40,000 Union now pays Incode, city Finance Director Heather Keith said.
“If we had this when we were hacked, we wouldn’t have had to do all that work to get everything back,” she said. “It would have protected us.”
The city of Union has been the victim of two ransomware attacks in the last several years, Zimmermann said previously. The most recent attack cost the city two days worth of data.
The rescue plan funds would cover the payments for the next two years.
“So after the money is gone, we’ll have to budget $60,000 instead of $40,000,” committee Chairman Brian Pickard said.
Alderman Karen Erwin moved to approve the security upgrades. “We need security,” she said. “It’s only going to get worse.”
Police purchases
The board of aldermen also approved the committee’s recommendations to buy cameras and keyless entry devices for the Union Police Department.
“With the ARPA money, we can also purchase equipment for law enforcement,” Zimmermann said.
That will include $70,000 over two years for body cameras, as well as $26,000 for a park camera system.
Though no new purchase was made, Zimmermann added that he just learned the security cameras in city hall, which opened in 2020, are not supposed to be used because they are made in China. “You’re probably being watched in China,” Zimmermann said, with a laugh.
Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder added that the cameras are not currently on.
According to a May 2021 TechCrunch.com story, more than 100 counties and cities in the United States have purchased surveillance systems made in China from companies linked to human rights abuses.
While the federal government banned purchases from the companies in 2019, cities are allowed to purchase cameras as long as they do not use federal funds to buy them, according to TechCrunch.
Aldermen also approved the $12,484 purchase of keyless entry devices for the police station.
Police Capt. Rick Neace said the department plans to use key cards or remote-controlled fobs.
Police have previously used a number pad. “It’s aged pretty good,” Neace said.