The city of Union is making some cuts to balance its budget.
While the city’s general fund is projected to bring in $588,606 more than budgeted in the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year, it is a different story for the city park fund. The park fund is expected to spend $1.375 million more than it brings in, necessitating cuts in the parks department and other city agencies.
“So we are $786,585 over budget,” Finance Director Heather Keith told aldermen at their April 3 Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting.
The city’s largest cut was an obvious one, $375,482 that was supposed to go toward funding a large City Park pavilion. But that project was put on the back burner after the state informed the city it will not receive a grant to help cover the costs for pavilion improvements, at least in the next year.
Also removed from the parks department’s “wish list” is an $80,000 Bobcat Toolcat utility vehicle, a $32,000 Toro mower, $25,000 in new canopies at the Splash-N-Swimplex and $2,000 in new picnic tables.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann added that the city is not “beating up” on the parks department.
“The parks department, their only funds come from a property tax, and it only generates about $269,000 a year,” he said. “That really doesn’t even pay for our manpower. So the park fund relies on money coming out of the general fund to help things out.”
Another budget casualty is a $45,000 police vehicle. The Union Police Department will still get one new vehicle in the upcoming budget, which Chief Andrew Parker said will replace the last Ford Crown Victoria in its fleet. That car dates back to 2009.
The street department will be giving up a $155,000 backhoe and a $115,000 bulldozer. Keith said she hopes to move the backhoe purchase to the water and sewer department.
The community development department hopes to save $5,000 by having the city’s Talk of the Town newsletter go digital.
“Right now, $5,000 covers the cost of printing and mailing out the newsletter twice a year,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. “If we go digital, it would be like an email subscriber. They could do the same thing they do with their water bill, which is get it digitally. We can put it on our website and put a few hard copies in our lobby. That would allow us to move it up to four times a year and go quarterly again.”
Schmieder estimated it would cost a few hundred dollars a year to print some hard copies of the newsletter for people who do not have access to the internet.
“If people were adamant that ‘I like a hard copy, and I still want a hard copy,’ we would make arrangements with that resident (to mail the newsletter to them), but we would be looking at substantial savings over what we’re currently paying,” Schmieder said.
Other people have asked city officials why they have not taken the newsletter digital in the past, Schmieder added.
The cuts discussed at the meeting total $834,482.
The city is also considering a 6-percent cost-of-living increase for all employees, which Keith said would reflect Bureau of Labor Statistics figures. A 1-percent cost-of-living raise for all city employees would cost $31,270.
Keith said she will further discuss a possible pay increase with aldermen in May.
“We’re in the midst of a salary study, so everything might change,” she said.
The budget is not final until approved by the full Board of Aldermen which is expected in the coming months.