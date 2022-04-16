Union officials are making some changes to balance the city’s 2022-23 budget.
The projected general fund will have a $505,219 surplus, Finance Director Heather Keith told aldermen at their April 4 Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting, but that surplus will be used to help cover a projected $690,089 deficit in Union’s park fund.
The park fund typically runs at a deficit, partly because of programs that lose money, like the Splash-N-Swimplex, Keith said. But Union is also paying $306,722 in the coming fiscal year on the debt for building Veterans Memorial Park.
The city plans to make up the remaining $184,870 deficit by cutting or moving around a handful of proposed expenditures.
Among the cuts will be $40,000 the parks department wanted to spend on a new truck to replace a 1995 pickup with more than 150,000 miles on it. Instead, the parks department will get a used truck from the water and sewer department, which is getting a new truck.
The city also now plans to pay for a $17,173 Lexipol review and training of the police department with money from the $2.2 million American Rescue Plan Act funding it is receiving, instead of using city funds.
And the city plans to complete the Denmark Road bridge over Birch Creek by the end of the current fiscal year on June 30 and pay that $137,400 bill out of the current budget, saving that expense from the 2022-23 budget.
The changes will save Union a total of $194,573, Keith said, and that will balance the budget.
With recent inflation, the city is also considering larger cost-of-living raises than in previous years. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a national 7.9-percent increase in cost of living has taken place in the past year. Keith said an across the board pay increase would cost the city $31,270 for each percent of the increase.
“Normally, we give around 3 percent. I did put in 5 percent, but that can change,” Keith said of raises in the proposed budget, which still needs approval from the Board of Aldermen.
Union plans to further discuss a cost-of-living salary increase for all employees in May.
The city is planning a salary survey to see how wages compare to other communities, but it is not expected to be completed in time for the 2022-23 budget decision.
“Probably six months,” Keith said.