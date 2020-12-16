No one from the public spoke at a Thursday, Dec. 10, meeting on the future of Union’s Clark-Vitt Memorial Park, but officials gave more details on possible changes at the park.
The “limited public forum,” which people could attend in person at city hall or on Facebook Live, was pushed back from its original date of Nov. 17. The Union Parks and Recreation Department was seeking input on improving the 13-acre park, which includes an 11-hole disc golf course along Autumn Hill, as well as a steep paved trail, which goes from 700 feet in elevation straight down to 600 feet.
Perhaps the most significant change proposed was a new trail to replace the 0.35-mile asphalt trail, which has hazards and is in need of repairs, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
“It is a trail that is steep, and it really doesn’t showcase the park,” he said. “It shoots straight up from the east side to the west side, from Clark Avenue to the parking lot.”
Disc Golf
The new trail, the exact location of which isn’t finalized, would weave down the hill. A rebuilt nine-hole disc golf course is proposed to follow the switchbacks from the top of Autumn Hill down toward Clark Avenue.
“After we get the trail in place, we would move the disc golf holes so that the trail itself and the disc golf complement each other,” Pohlmann said. “And someone that has accessibility issues would still be able to utilize the disc golf course with the trail system and not have to navigate some of the difficult disc golf holes.”
Once the city completes the improvements within Clark-Vitt Park, the city is considering expanding the course to 18 holes. Pohlmann gave two possible proposals for the back nine holes.
Both proposals would put disc golf holes around City Lake and end near the K-9-N-Kiddos dog park. But one would go through City Park and the other, which would have longer holes, would go near the Union Middle School track. Pohlmann said that proposal has yet to be discussed with the Union R-XI School District.
Pohlmann is looking for feedback from disc golfers on what they prefer.
“Do disc golfers want to begin and end at the same point on a disc golf course, or would they mind ending a mile and a half away from where they started?” Pohlmann said, adding that disc golfers could take multiple cars and park them in different lots. “Is this something that would be feasible? Would this be something that would be a benefit to disc golf enthusiasts?”
Some questioned how the city and disc golfers would get discs out of the water if they went into the lake, as well as the practicality of having the course end so far from its start.
Pohlmann plans to invite disc golfers to a future park advisory board meeting to get their thoughts on how Union should address changes to the course.
The current 11-hole disc golf course, which differs from a traditional nine- or 18-hole course, is overgrown, which makes it difficult to play most of the year.
“The park is somewhat hard to navigate, and every hole is the same,” Pohlmann said. “They’re all in a wooded area. It makes it somewhat difficult for patrons to play or enjoy the park as a whole.”
Other Issues
The park also has invasive species, Pohlmann said. Staff recently met and walked through the park with representatives from the Missouri Department of Conservation and discussed a controlled burn of the wooded area. The department is reviewing a possible burn plan for sometime in the next year, Pohlmann said.
The park also could benefit from more signs to inform people of wildlife in the area, Pohlmann said.
Other proposed improvements at the park include a rubber play surface at the playground. The city recently was awarded a $30,000 grant for that from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which is expected to cover about half the cost of the play surface.
The city is also looking at addressing a lack of parking on the east side of the park, at the bottom of Autumn Hill, as well as putting in an Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible restroom.
The city is considering putting in bioretention basins to slow and treat stormwater runoff.
Those interested in the park can watch video of Pohlmann’s presentation and leave comments on the parks department’s Facebook page, UnionPRD.