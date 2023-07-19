The Union Parks and Recreation Department is considering increasing entrance fees, as well as costs for swim lessons and rentals, at the Splash-N-Swimplex.
Union currently charges $6 for admission to its pool for adults, seniors and children ages 3 and up. That is $1 less than Washington’s Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex and between $1 and $3 less than pools in Eureka, Chesterfield and Manchester.
Union does charge more than Pacific’s aging pool, which charges $4 for adults, $2 for seniors and $2.50 for children, according to figures presented at the June 6 meeting of the Union Park Advisory Board.
Union also charges less for a punch card that is good for 20 visits to the pool. Union charges $60 for a punch card, compared to $85 for Washington’s pool if purchased before the summer season starts and $100 if purchased during the season.
Some board members suggested changing the punch card policy so they have to be used the year they are issued. Currently, they do not expire.
Union charges less than many communities for 30-minute group swimming lessons, at $50 per person for eight lessons in groups of six people. Washington charges $55, Chesterfield charges $72 for residents and $90 for non-residents, while Manchester charges $72 for residents and $94 for non-residents.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann initially suggested an increase to $60 for group swim lessons, which would bring in $140 for the city with lifeguard costs taken out. He later expressed reservations about increasing swim lesson costs.
“If it was my recommendation, and I hate doing this, but I would rather see us make money on a rental than make money on a swim lesson,” he said. “Your church coming and being able to (rent the pool) is a great service that the city can provide to your church, but it may or may not save a life. But a kid’s swim lesson may save their life.”
Union also offers private swim lessons, which many communities do not, Pohlmann said. It charges $20 for a half hour lesson.
“They are a hot commodity for us,” Pohlmann said. “People love the private lessons.”
The parks department balances out its costs on private lessons, so Pohlmann said changing their cost is not a priority.
Union charges more than some cities for pool rentals, at $220 for up to 40 people, $275 for up to 80 people and $400 for the pool’s full 400-person capacity. But Pohlmann said Union is a rare pool that makes the entire pool available for rental, instead of part of the pool or an area outside the water.
For the $220 pool rental, the city loses $231, Pohlmann said.
Union is considering changing pool rentals to be based on whether the renter wants the part of the pool with waterslides, since the slides require 10 total lifeguards in the pool, compared to six guards needed without waterslides. The pool rentals would no longer be based on the number of guests, since they require the same number of lifeguards regardless of how many people are at the pool.
“If you have a younger group, and you don’t need to do the slides, it limits our staff to just over half of what we would pay for the pool,” Pohlmann said.
The city is considering charging $350 for a pool rental without use of the slides, which would bring Union $58 in profit, and $500 with slides, which would bring $43 in profit.
Board members seemed to favor a rental fee increase.
“I don’t think it makes any sense to operate at a loss,” Jeff Watson said. “That’s a lot of money for a small city.”
The park board opted to table discussion on possible pool fee increases until a future meeting. Any recommendation would require final approval from the Board of Alderman.
Any fee increases would not go into effect until the 2024 pool season, Pohlmann said.
“I thought it would be better to address this now than forget about it, and, come next season, do it at the last minute,” he said.
