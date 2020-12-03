You could soon have more options if you would like to rent parts of the Union City Auditorium.
For Union residents, the main gym at the 400-person capacity City Auditorium will have the option of being rented for as little as $25 per hour (with a two-hour minimum) up to $600 for any two-day period on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
“We had people who would prefer to utilize these facilities maybe on an hourly basis, maybe a volleyball team, a basketball team or soccer,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the Thursday, Nov. 19, park advisory board meeting. “I use those references, those athletic competitions, (but) it definitely doesn’t have to be an athletic competition.”
If you would just like the gym from 10 a.m. to midnight one day, it will cost $400 for Union residents.
For nonresidents, the fees jump to $40 per hour, $550 for one day or $750 for two days. All the gym rentals require a $500 deposit.
“I looked over them and I thought they were fair,” board Chair Suzy Curnutte said of the fees.
Pohlmann was asked if a team could put down the $500 deposit once to be able to practice multiple times during a season. He said that might be possible once the parks department moves away from its current cash deposit system.
“It goes into a safe, but I don’t really like that,” Pohlmann said, adding the department has deposits that have been sitting in the safe for years. “What I would encourage in a situation like that, would be an annual agreement with that entity.”
The rental agreements come with additional fees if the renter would like tables and chairs or things like the volleyball or pickleball nets in place.
The gym has had a $400 fee for two days for residents and $500 for non-residents. Both also had a $150 deposit. During the week, it had an hourly rental rate of $75 per hour.
Pohlmann provided comparable prices for other facilities in the area, saying the Moose Lodge in Washington charges $350 for members and $450 for nonmembers and the Best Western charges $900 to hold a wedding.
Washington’s city auditorium also has different packages for its gym, charging $500 per day during the week, $600 for a Friday, Saturday or Sunday and $800 for two days.
Smaller Rooms
Downstairs in the Union auditorium building, which used to be city hall, the former board of aldermen meeting room will be available to rent for $10 per hour. A conference room is available for $15 an hour and a training room, which has a refrigerator and microwave oven included, rents for $20 an hour.
All the rooms require a two-hour minimum and $500 deposit.
The downstairs conference rooms previously rented for $75 per day, with a $100 deposit.
The changes would expand the availability of the conference rooms to between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., seven days a week, from their current availability only during hours the parks department is open Monday through Friday.
Pohlmann said they should look at the listed capacities of some of the rooms after a board member questioned whether 50 people would fit in the board room, where the park board now meets.
“I don’t want to rent this room out, with expectations, and they didn’t see it and they have 50 people,” he said.
All money raised through rentals goes back to Union’s general fund.
The proposal now must go before members of the board of aldermen at their parks, buildings, development and public service committee meeting.