Union may increase pay for lifeguards at the Splash-N-Swimplex.
According to figures discussed at the Monday, March 20, meeting of the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, lifeguard starting pay is now $12 an hour, Missouri’s minimum wage. Managers makes $13 an hour.
“We had a meeting last week with the pool manager, Kate Schroeder, and she was concerned about being able to staff the pool,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told aldermen. “There were concerns about us being unable to staff our positions at those rates.”
First year lifeguards have been making the state minimum wage. “So it’s a good part-time seasonal position for people,” Zimmermann said. “Unfortunately, other areas are paying considerably more.”
The new wage would be $13 an hour for a starting lifeguard and $14 for a manager. Those rates would increase by 10 cents each year the person is with the city through their third year.
With the pay increases, the city’s yearly cost to run the pool is estimated to jump to $140,064, from $129,396 in 2022, Zimmermann said.
The committee voted unanimously to recommend the pay increase for pool staff. It still needs final approval from the full Board of Aldermen.
The $13 starting wage would take Union from tied for last in starting lifeguard pay with New Haven among the area communities discussed at the meeting. It would put Union ahead of Owensville, which pays $12.10 per hour, and Sullivan, which pays $12.46 per hour. Union would be tied with Chesterfield at $13 per hour.
Washington, which contracts for lifeguards with Midwest Pool Management, starts at $15 per hour, while Pacific starts at $17 per hour, according to Union officials. The city of Eureka starts at $20 per hour for lifeguard pay, the highest starting wage in the area.
The pool opens around Memorial Day and remains open until late August, with the exact closure date dependent on staffing, Zimmermann said.
The city has not had conversations about raising the entry fee for the pool, which is now $6 for a single visit or $60 for a punch pass with 20 entries, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. The city’s goal is to have pool revenue reach 75 percent of expenditures, though it has been around 60 percent recently. “It’s not something that has ever been a revenue source for the parks,” he said. “It’s a service that we provide to the general public.”
The city is working on addressing other salary issues, Zimmermann said. Many of its employees have been with Union for one to five years, while others have spent 25 or more years with the city. Many of its younger employees are leaving instead of spending their career with the city.
“We’re going to, across the board, have to look at an increase in our wages,” he said.