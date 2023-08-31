Union could use American Rescue Plan Act money to start renovations on the large pavilion at City Park.
The city was rejected earlier this year in its request for a grant from Missouri State Parks. The grant would have paid for half of a $750,964 project to improve the roof on the 95-year-old pavilion, fix its rotting wooden dance floor and make its kitchen compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The city would have been responsible for the other half of the project’s cost.
Now, the city is considering using federal stimulus money to pay for a scaled-back project – starting with the pavilion’s roof. The pavilion repairs were discussed at a special meeting of the Union Board of Aldermen on Aug. 21. While some APRA expenditures, like renovations to the Union Municipal Auditorium, were immediately approved by aldermen, others, like the pavilion renovations, are still being considered.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann explained the need for repairs on the roof at the meeting. “It’s a metal roof that was put on about 13 or 14 years ago, maybe a little more than that, it’s a screw down roof,” he said. “Unfortunately, it leaks, and it has caused deterioration of the substructure.”
The city replaced a major beam in the pavilion last year, Zimmermann said. “It had completely rotted through, and plants were growing out of it,” he added.
“That’s a problem,” City Attorney Matt Schroeder said.
The pavilion has “multiple issues,” Zimmermann said. “Multiple areas in the building have rotted through, because there’s water leaking,” he said. “We really need to get a roof on that building.”
The new roof project at the pavilion would cost $201,400, including the roof and substructure.
Aldermen are also still considering some other projects to use remaining APRA funds on, including a generator for the Union Police Department. It has an estimated cost of $20,000.
The police department is considering the new generator after power outages earlier this year in their building, Chief Andrew Parker said.
Mayor Bob Schmuke said the generator could potentially be transferred to a new police station in the future. “I don’t know how many years down the road we’re looking at building a new police station, I know it’s on our radar,” he said.
Zimmermann said the new police station would likely be “substantially” larger with a higher power demand.
“That’s why I didn’t know if you want to budget a bigger (generator), so if we build a new police station,” Schmuke replied.
Also being considered for ARPA funding is $78,418 for a new salt storage facility and $15,000 for a new excavator.
Aldermen went ahead and approved ARPA funds for use on other projects at their special meeting. Read about those projects here.
