Large pavilion
The large pavilion at Union's City Park is shown during the All-years Class Reunion.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

Union could use American Rescue Plan Act money to start renovations on the large pavilion at City Park.

The city was rejected earlier this year in its request for a grant from Missouri State Parks. The grant would have paid for half of a $750,964 project to improve the roof on the 95-year-old pavilion, fix its rotting wooden dance floor and make its kitchen compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The city would have been responsible for the other half of the project’s cost.

