A group of Union officials recently discussed ideas from a countywide homeless coordinator to warming shelters with the Franklin County Homeless Task Force.
“It’s going to take a lot more meetings before we get to the point where we have an understanding of what’s going on,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the board of aldermen at a special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 23, a day after the meeting with the homeless task force.
The task force consists primarily of people from school districts, libraries and the Franklin County Community Resource Board, which funded the purchase of the former Clark-Vitt Elementary School, where the meeting was held.
Clark-Vitt is located near parks that have become a focal point for illegal activity by the homeless. The building closed as a school last summer. The Community Resource Board plans to locate several social services agencies there.
Zimmermann, Mayor Rod Tappe, Alderman Barbara Laberer and Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder attended the meeting with representatives from other local governments.
“One of the first things we discussed, walking around the building, was they offered part of their building as a type of emergency management warming shelter,” Zimmermann said.
Tappe said it will be important to engage with clergy members around the county to give the homeless options for places to stay in other towns.
Local governments also will have to talk with police departments and fire and ambulance districts about creating warming centers, because the traditional facilities operated by hospitals and libraries have been impacted by COVID-19, Schmieder said.
“Every community is going to need a warming center,” Schmieder said. “We’re not going to centralize the warming center for Franklin County in Union. Period.”
The warming center would be separate from the rest of the building, Tappe said. “It’s not just for the homeless, if we had a disaster hit, where we had a lot of people out of their homes, we’d have a place to put them.”
Zimmermann said a key part of the discussion with the task force, which lasted more than two hours, was using money that had been designated for Habitat for Humanity to create a social worker position. Those funds are now available because Habitat is leaving the county. The county and its cities could partner to create the social worker position, he said. The social worker could assist police and the homeless.
“This could prevent what’s happening right now, where we send a few policemen down, they spend two or three hours at times,” he said. “And that social worker could take the place of that interaction with police.”
Laberer said additional funding could come to ensure that there would be enough to fund the position for two years. “Almost every town, right now, kind of has people that are servicing each town, but it’s on a volunteer basis,” she said. “There’s not anyone overseeing the county as a whole.”
Identifying the Homeless
The first step is to identify who is homeless, Tappe said. He suggested they start with a survey using police officers, getting information like how old people are and how they ended up without a home.
The facility can provide free drug testing and drug treatment, he said.
Agape House in St. Clair is the only shelter in the county that currently accepts homeless people, and that is only when they have an opening, Zimmermann said.
Homelessness is an issue the city will have to deal with, Zimmermann said. “It’s getting worse as opposed to better,” he said. “And we’re just starting to see it.”
Union can’t go it alone, Tappe said. “Franklin County Resource Board in that building out there serves the entire county,” he said. “It’s not just Union or Washington, so we really need to take that Franklin County approach, because it is, literally, all our problems.”
Union officials also volunteered Parks Director Chad Pohlmann to put together a survey site that would allow officials throughout the county to report information.
The “macro” problem involves what will be done over the next five years, Schmieder said.
“We know the last four years, our track record has been going the wrong direction,” he said. “It’s getting worse. Law enforcement’s spending more time with it. So how do we get involved with this task force and then how do we move this in the right direction?”
Any use of the Clark-Vitt facility as a warming shelter would be several years away after improvements are made to the building, said Annie Foncannon, executive director of the Franklin County Community Resource Board.