The city of Union is considering regulations for electric bicycles, while continuing to develop rules for bikes in parks.
The city’s Park Advisory Board started discussing making clarifications to confusing language on where bikes are allowed in parks last summer.
An existing rule says no person shall “ride a bike, skateboard, roller blades, etc., into or on any pavilions, benches or any other property within the parks.”
The rule might have been intended to forbid bicyclists or skateboarders from riding on objects in the parks, but some see the word “property” as meaning they cannot ride them at all in parks. So the park board recommended that “property” be changed to “structure.”
But at the October meeting of the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, City Attorney Matt Schroeder said changing the wording to say “structure” could further confuse the issue, “because I’m not sure if a path is a structure,” he said.
At the Jan. 17 meeting of the same committee, Schroeder reminded the board the city already has rules of the road for bikes. “Which means you don’t run over pedestrians,” he said. “I think some of the things the city has heard about some of the bicycles on park paths is that they’re not yielding to pedestrians.”
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said he has heard several complaints from people walking their dogs with bikes around, though they might have been from the same couple of people multiple times. “Their complaint was they were walking their dog, and individual came up on their bike,” he said. “It was just unsafe, (the bicyclist) didn’t stop.”
Schroeder said he will work to draft language that is more clear than “property.”
“Maybe mess with that phrase a little bit to make it an inclusive type thing where you’re not supposed to ride a bicycle anywhere that’s not designed for vehicular or walking traffic,” he said.
Schroeder said things like kids riding a bike across the park lawn should be OK, as long as it’s not interrupting a game.
Electric bikes
Aldermen also voted to put electric bicycles in the city code. A final approval is expected at their February Board of Aldermen meeting.
Putting the electric bikes in the city’s traffic code will make it easier for police to give people tickets if they don’t follow the “rules of the road,” Schroeder said.
Some of the aldermen were surprised that electric bicycles can go more than 20 mph.
“Does it have a gas engine on it?” Alderman Karen Erwin asked.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann responded that the bikes are electric powered but there are gas-powered bikes around town, as well, and those are already in the city code.
“These would be very similar to that,” he said.
Alderman Brian Pickard said the engine “kind of defeats the purpose of a bicycle, especially if you go riding on the trail.”