Union city officials are seeking help to restore the nearly century-old large pavilion in Union City Park.
The city’s parks department is applying for a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant from Missouri State Parks, part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said communities can apply for up to $500,000 per project but would have to match the amount of the grant, so the total cost of the project could be up to $1 million.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 19.
Thursday’s Park Advisory Board meeting was planned for the large pavilion, located at 500 W. Park Ave., so Pohlmann could show board members the deficiencies in the structure, which was built in 1928. An unscheduled group turned out to be meeting in the large pavilion, so the park board moved to a smaller pavilion nearby. Members then toured the large pavilion after the meeting.
“When you drive past it, when you see it, it’s a great attraction, it’s a great facility that we have,” Pohlmann told the board. “But when you go in there and start really looking at some of the things, it is in need of repair. If we don’t do something, I’m afraid that within my tenure of parks director — that we may lose that building.”
While the Union pavilion is separated by only one year in age from Washington’s Main Park Pavilion, officials said the Union pavilion’s look has been changed less over time.
“This one has more character,” board member Edwin Van Weelden said.
Pohlmann would like to improve some of the areas of the pavilion that have decayed over time.
“If we’re going to do improvements, why don’t we bring it back to its glory of when it was built in 1928?” he said. “I would love to keep that character, because there are not many like it.”
The rotting wooden dancing floor is among the issues at the pavilion that need to be addressed. Pohlmann also would like to improve the kitchen and make the rental entrance to the kitchen accessible with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Pohlmann showed board members areas where weather has damaged the pavilion roof and misuse also has weakened the structure. As he was talking, a boy brought his bicycle across the pavilion floor, which is against the rules.
Another building was at the site of the current pavilion, playing host to bands and dances starting in 1908, officials said.
“There’s probably 20 things that we could try to go for with this grant, but I think that this is something that is near and dear to the community,” Pohlmann said. “We want to make sure that we retain the heart of this park.”
Mayor Bob Schmuke said his parents used to attend dances at the pavilion. “You paid a dime to get on the dance floor,” he said.
No one brought it up at the meeting, but the pavilion played host to at least one U.S. president. Then-Sen. Barack Obama spoke at a July 2008 campaign event attended by more than 200 people at the site.
The grants are always in high demand, Pohlmann said. He said 64 applications were received last year and only 13 were awarded.
Grants are awarded on a “points” system, Pohlmann said. Union could be hurt in the points because it received a grant in 2016 for a playground in the new Veterans Memorial Park.
The building’s history will help with the grant application process, board member Gary D’Onofrio said.
“If you throw in, even, the things being done now there, the Boo Bash, the concerts, Founders Day,” he said. “Everything happens here.”
A suggestion was made to seek contributions from wealthy Union natives to help pay for the project.
After the meeting, Pohlmann said it was unclear if $1 million — the $500,000 grant plus $500,000 from the city — would be enough to make all the needed improvements at the pavilion.
“It, kind of, depends on what scope of work we do,” he said.