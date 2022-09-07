City Park Pavilion
Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

Union city officials are seeking help to restore the nearly century-old large pavilion in Union City Park.

The city’s parks department is applying for a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant from Missouri State Parks, part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said communities can apply for up to $500,000 per project but would have to match the amount of the grant, so the total cost of the project could be up to $1 million.

