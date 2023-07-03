July 3, 2022
Gary and Theresa Massmann dance at the July 3, 2022, fireworks event at Veterans Memorial Park.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

Union is looking for a new date for the city’s annual fireworks extravaganza after drought conditions led the Board of Aldermen to postpone the event.

Union Parks and Recreation Director Chad Pohlmann plans to discuss potential new dates Thursday when the Union Park Advisory Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Union City Auditorium, 500 E. Locust St. Also to be determined is whether the event will just include fireworks or if it will have other activities, similar to the regular July 3 fireworks event.

