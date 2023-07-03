Union is looking for a new date for the city’s annual fireworks extravaganza after drought conditions led the Board of Aldermen to postpone the event.
Union Parks and Recreation Director Chad Pohlmann plans to discuss potential new dates Thursday when the Union Park Advisory Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Union City Auditorium, 500 E. Locust St. Also to be determined is whether the event will just include fireworks or if it will have other activities, similar to the regular July 3 fireworks event.
“It, kind of, depends on what date we do it and what else is happening,” Pohlmann said Friday. “We’re still working on the options to be able to present to the Park Advisory Board. There’s so many variables that are up in the air, we haven’t dedicated enough time to it to really weigh the merits of one thing to another.”
There is precedent for Union holding a fireworks display with no outside activities. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, fireworks were set off at Veterans Memorial Park, but no bands played and food was not sold.
The city will likely try to reschedule the event far enough out that the drought conditions ease, Pohlmann said. “We would want to look for, probably, an extended period out, where we’re not combating the drought or giving them a date we have to reschedule again, because we had a really dry August,” he said.
While it won’t include fireworks, Monday’s Independence Day event will still take place, starting at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 600 Progress Parkway. It is expected to include children’s entertainment, including a Monkey Bus, a face painter and a balloon artist, as well as five food trucks, a beer garden staffed by the Sons of the American Legion from Post 297 and a performance by the Garden Party Band, which will play from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
“Many of those vendors are under contract, and we have that in motion,” Pohlmann told aldermen at a special Thursday, June 29, meeting. “I don’t think we would be able to reschedule our plans.”
While Veterans Park was scheduled to be closed before the fireworks event on Monday, as well as all day Tuesday and Wednesday for fireworks cleanup, it will now be open regular hours those days, except for areas being used for the July 3 event.
“We’re just going to block off the event area on the day off the event, so that when they come into set up, we don’t have to move people out of a parking lot,” Pohlmann said.
The splash pad in the park was also expected to be closed during the fireworks event, but it will now be open regular hours.
Aldermen voted 5-0 at the special meeting Thursday to postpone the fireworks because of drought conditions in the area. Aldermen Amanda Sullivan, Barbara Laberer and Heather Epple were not in attendance.
All of Franklin County is in the “severe drought” category according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. That is the third most intense drought category out of six.
With rain accurately predicted the weekend of July 1-2, some discussion was held about holding off on a final decision until Sunday, but aldermen opted to move forward with the postponement after city Emergency Management Director Earl Neal informed them the ground is dry to a depth of 18 inches.
Officials agreed one weekend of rain was not likely to make a major difference.
“The grass is already burned up, it’s dry,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said. “I don’t think we’re going to be able to change that too much.”
Officials informally discussed eventually having the rescheduled fireworks display around the Union Fairgrounds on the west side of town, because Veterans Park pavilions, located in the southeastern part of the city, are booked until October.
While the agenda for the special meeting also included an item about personal fireworks for Tuesday, July 4, the only day they are legal to set off in Union, aldermen determined it would require a city ordinance and there was not enough time to write and vote on one before Independence Day. Union regularly allows fireworks to be ignited only from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4.
They did vote for an informal resolution to highly recommend residents not discharge fireworks on July 4.
“If you’ve ever been to the (July 3) event, everywhere around there are fireworks going off as well,” Zimmermann said.
They also recommend formally amending the ordinance to allow fireworks and other recreational fires to be banned during future drought conditions. That will be considered at the aldermen’s July 10 meeting.
After the meeting, Zimmermann said the city is more concerned about aerial fireworks than firecrackers that are shot off on the ground. He also said he expects police to enforce fireworks laws during times they are not allowed.
The city is paying J&M Displays of Yarmouth, Iowa, $20,000 for the display. Officials said the company will not charge the city additional fees for changing the date.
“They are very understanding with whatever direction we decide to go,” Pohlmann said before the vote.
