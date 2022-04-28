The Union Board of Aldermen approved a Washington firm as architect on restroom renovations and, possibly, more at the City Auditorium.
Aldermen decided in November to use $230,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve the men’s and women’s restrooms at the auditorium. Horn Architects was chosen during a special April 18 meeting after a presentation from the firm.
Horn owners Steve Strubberg and Ken Scheer pointed out their longstanding relationship with the city, including designing the current City Hall, which opened in 2020, as well as a study in the late 1990s on the auditorium, when it was still City Hall. They said looking at restrooms and bringing the aging building into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act was an important part of the work on the auditorium.
The auditorium currently has a restroom on the main floor that is primarily used by women but also can be used by men if they need a disability-accessible restroom. Otherwise, men have to use the restroom in the basement.
With no elevators, the only way to reach the lower level is through a stairway or by going outside the building and downhill to back entrances.
While the architects discussed possibly renovating the park director’s office on the main floor into accessible men’s and women’s restrooms, which has been brought up before, they also discussed some additional potential renovations, some of which are being brought back from previous studies.
“Don’t think of these as plans, I’m trying to highlight ideas for different areas,” Scheer said.
Among the ideas was building an area with an elevator, as well as new stairs, at the northeast part of the building. This also would allow for storage for tables and other items used during events.
They also discussed a wheelchair lift to help people with disabilities reach the stage, something that now requires climbing stairs. The lift also could allow people to be lowered to a “mid level” beneath the stage that could be renovated and used as an emergency shelter.
“We would have a couple unisex bathrooms with showers in there,” Scheer said.
A new accessible entrance on the basement level on the east side of the building was discussed.
The renovations with an elevator also would help make the building’s upper floor, which has been little used since City Hall moved, more usable, Scheer said. But the renovations would not need to be done all at once.
“There’s all kinds of ways to phase a project to make it work,” he said. “It also is something you could consider doing in the future.”
Horn also worked on ADA improvements at New Haven’s pool building, the Washington Public Library and the Presbyterian Church of Washington.
Another company, SSC Engineering Inc., of Chesterfield, sent a request for qualifications to the city but was not able to make the meeting.
“They scored highly, but they were notified that they were going to be giving a presentation tonight and were not able to show up,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said.
Mayor Bob Schmuke said the city always has gotten a quality product from Horn.
“They’ve been studying that building and designing that building for what, 30 years?” he said.
Aldermen voted unanimously to hire Horn as the design firm for the restrooms. The next step will be hiring a contractor.
Schmuke said they have several options for what to build.
“Start with the restrooms, see what kind of money that comes in at,” he said. “Add storage. The restroom facilities in the back of the building were a great touch. I’m not sure if we can afford an elevator.”
The cost of the elevator was what kept Union from keeping City Hall in the auditorium building, Schmuke said.