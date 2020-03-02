Scenic Regional Library’s Union branch is hosting a variety of activities in March.
Most events require registration, which can be done by calling 636-583-3224, or stopping by the branch, or by visiting scenicregional.org.
Adult Programs
String Art for Beginners teaches about the art of weaving colored string between your fingers to make potentially beautiful works. Students are asked to bring a small hammer and needle-nose pliers to the class, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, Alzheimer’s Support: Effective Communication Strategies for Caregivers, shows how communication takes place when a loved one has Alzheimer’s. Students learn to decode verbal and behavioral messages, and identify strategies to connect and communicate.
The Hooked on Books Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday March 19.
Kid and Teen Programs
Preschool story time will continue throughout March. The sessions will be held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The story time will repeat on Saturdays, also at 10 a.m. The event features stories, songs and crafts for the youngest library patrons.
S.T.E.A.M. Time introduces children to architectural concepts using Andrea Beaty’s book Iggy Peck, Architect. The program, which is intended for children 5 and up, starts at 4 p.m. March 10.
Family Fort Night, which starts at 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, answers the question “What do stuffed animals do while you’re away?” Kids are asked to bring a blanket to build a fort, along with a stuffed animal that wants to spend the night at the library.
Also in March, the library will continue hosting Dungeons and Dragons events. The session is for anyone interested in learning how to play D&D or for anyone looking for another game and wanting to meet new players.
All are welcome to join. D&D events are scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday March 3 and Tuesday March 17.
Reading to Rover is scheduled for Thursday, March 26. The event will give young readers a chance to practice their skills by reading to a therapy dog. The event starts at 5 p.m.
Computer programs
At 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, Microsoft Publisher 2019 - A Tour, shows students where everything is located in the program and what it is called.
Another Microsoft product, Word 2019, will be featured in a class at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. At 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, Microsoft PowerPoint is featured. Students will learn how to add slides, chose slide layout and add content to their slides.
All computer classes includes instruction and practice on laptops.