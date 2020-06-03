Casey Bromwich, Union, said her three sons were more than ready for Scenic Regional Library’s Union branch to reopen.
“They were counting down the days,” Bromwich said of sons Samuel, 10, and twins Luke and Alex, 7. “They looked it up, and they were ready to leave the house at 8:30 this morning, so we could get here by 9 and get books checked out.”
Bromwich and her kids were among the first people through the door at 9 a.m. Monday, June 1, the first day since March 17 the public has been allowed in libraries in Union and other cities the library district serves.
The coronavirus pandemic led to the building being vacant for two months before staff returned to reopen for curbside service two weeks ago.
Visitors will notice some changes to the Union library, which also houses Scenic Regional’s administrative offices. They include placing clear shields around the checkout desk. The video games and toys in the children’s area were put in storage.
All programs have either been canceled or moved online for June and July. Among those taking place on Facebook (@UnionLibrary) are story time, the kids club and teen programs.
The summer reading program also is online.
To allow for social distancing, every other public computer is open, and software has been installed to allow users to be assisted remotely. Study rooms are open but limited to two visitors at a time.
The library is cleaning places people frequently touch more often and is holding returned items for 72 hours. Self-check machines are working, but staff can offer only limited assistance with it.
Patios also are open. The library has no time limit for visits, a difference from the Washington Public Library, which asks visitors to limit their time in the building to 15 to 20 minutes.
“We’re encouraging people to wear masks, but they don’t have to,” Director Steve Campbell said.
The library is open its regular hours of 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday.
In all, the upgrades cost the library district $13,000 for all its branches, Campbell said. The library is requesting reimbursement for the costs from Franklin County through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The library is continuing to offer curbside service. Campbell said the service was used by 690 people in the library system its first week.
Along with handling curbside service and setting up safety procedures, workers spent the previous two weeks restocking the shelves with books checked out over the last couple months. Customers made a rush on the books, especially new releases and featured items, when they learned the library was closing.
“A lot of people would come in and quickly take books off the display shelves,” library assistant Amy Menard said. “Most of the displays had nothing left on them.”