After considering holding its own lunch to recognize those who served on Veterans Day, the city of Union will jointly hold a meal with American Legion Post 297.
“Rather than trying to create two different things that would compete with each other in a small community, we’re trying to pursue an avenue of working together in collaboration on that Veterans Day lunch,” Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the Oct. 17 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.
The legion held its first free Veterans Days lunch in 2021, post Commander Pete Colombo told The Missourian. It drew about 100 people.
“Last year was good, but I don’t think the word got out like it should have,” he said. “I think we’ll try to push more and more and see what happens.”
Veterans will have a choice of a free pulled pork or roast beef sandwich, as well as chips and a drink at the event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at the legion hall, located at 205 N. Washington Ave. in Union.
The American Legion decided to have the Veterans Day meal because it is the right thing to do, Colombo said. “It’s a day to honor the veterans,” he said. “I think we should do something for it.”
Pohlmann asked any city employee or elected official to consider volunteering their time at the lunch on Veterans Day, which is an official city holiday. They can either serve veterans or help the American Legion Auxiliary bring meals to veterans in nursing homes.
The committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, voted to authorize staff to proceed with putting the meal together with the American Legion.