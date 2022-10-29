Union City Hall

After considering holding its own lunch to recognize those who served on Veterans Day, the city of Union will jointly hold a meal with American Legion Post 297.

“Rather than trying to create two different things that would compete with each other in a small community, we’re trying to pursue an avenue of working together in collaboration on that Veterans Day lunch,” Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the Oct. 17 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.

