With the city of Union recently approving regulations for food trucks, the city’s parks department is considering what to do with existing vendor rules.
In May, the Union Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance requiring food trucks to obtain a business license for $100 per year or $25 for a single day event.
In 2021, the city approved separate rates for parks events, like Founders Day and the July 3 fireworks show. The change lowered the fee for for-profit vendors, like food trucks, to $50 from the previous $175. The fee for nonprofit food vendors, like the Lions or Rotary clubs, dropped to $25 from the previous $100.
The parks department is recommending to the city’s Park Advisory Board that it allow vendors that pay the city fees to sell food at park events but lower the additional parks department fees.
“Most food trucks will probably just get a vendor business licenses, instead of a true business license with the city,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. “They’re paying $100 to the city to do that, do we still want to charge them $50 for entry to be a vendor at a park event?”
Pohlmann recommends charging food trucks a lower fee than $50, but not totally eliminating the parks department fee. “I think it is important to have some charge to hold the vendors accountable,” he said. “Whenever a vendor or person has a financial investment, even if it is small, they have more skin in the game. ... It keeps them more apt to attend and do the obligations that they have set forth.”
The parks department charges fees for swim lessons and basketball camps for similar reasons, Pohlmann said.
“If you just open it up for free, you get a lot of people registered, but not a lot of people show up,” he said.
Among the regulations approved by aldermen was prohibiting food trucks from selling food within 1,000 feet of city events, unless they are part of the event. They must also stay at least 500 feet from an existing restaurant, except during special events.
Food trucks also are required to properly dispose of trash and cooking oil.
The city considered food truck regulations for several years. In February 2020, the Union Planning and Zoning Commission pushed back a decision on mobile concession regulations, which includes food trucks, push carts and other temporary food vendors.
It was not taken up again until February 2022, with the city saying the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in the delay.
