Food truck

The Union R-XI School District's new food truck takes part in the annual homecoming parade. It was one of several community events the truck will be involved with.

 Missourian photo/Geoff Folsom

With the city of Union recently approving regulations for food trucks, the city’s parks department is considering what to do with existing vendor rules.

In May, the Union Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance requiring food trucks to obtain a business license for $100 per year or $25 for a single day event.

