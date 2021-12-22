The city of Union has agreed to take part in a settlement effort with opioid makers, distributors and prescribers led by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
But other Franklin County cities are not so sure.
Union City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann earlier this month told the Board of Aldermen that he and City Attorney Matt Schroeder had read the settlement and recommended Union sign on.
“We don’t really know what, if anything, the city of Union is going to receive from this,” Zimmermann said. “But, if there are not enough entities in the state of Missouri that agree to participate, then Missouri will not get any of the settlement.”
The city’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee voted to apply for money from the settlement, and the full Board of Aldermen gave final approval at its Dec. 13 meeting.
The $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson, which has agreed to stop making opioids, as well as three major opioid distributors, will provide up to $457 million to Missouri, according to information from Schmitt’s office.
The $26 billion settlement was agreed to in July to resolve thousands of state and local government lawsuits.
More than 93,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses in 2020, the most ever in a year, according to Schmitt’s office. At least 85 percent of money received in the settlements must be used on programs, services and expenses dealing with the opioid crisis, according to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.
The Associated Press has reported that defendants could back away from the agreement or reduce the settlement amount if they think there is a lack of governments’ participation.
Missouri’s money could be reduced to $243.5 million if separate opioid lawsuits are not dropped by the end of 2021.
Franklin County is among the counties that filed its own opioid lawsuit, though it also has had talks about joining Schmitt’s settlement.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said commissioners have been discussing the case with attorney Jack Garvey, who is representing the county for St. Louis firm Carey Danis & Lowe, which has represented more than 20 Missouri counties in opioid litigation. Brinker said they plan to get a briefing from Garvey in closed session Thursday.
Other area cities are less sure than Union about taking part in the settlement.
Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said the city is listening to advice of its legal counsel. “Right now, at this point, the answer would be ‘no,’ ” he said.
Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth said he has started reviewing Schmitt’s settlement and plans to bring it to the board of aldermen soon. “I haven’t looked far enough to say what my recommendation would be,” he said.
At least 45 states have signed on or signaled their intent to do so, and at least 4,012 counties and cities also have confirmed participation, according to the AP.
Washington state already has ruled out participating, with Attorney General Bob Ferguson calling the settlement “woefully insufficient.” He’s suing the nation’s three biggest drug distributors — the same ones in the national settlement — for $38 billion in a trial that began in November.
Other states, like New Mexico, are still working out details.