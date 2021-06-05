The clearing of wooded areas from a 37-acre industrial site is nearly complete, but work remains to get it ready for approval under a state program.
The Union Development Corp. (UDC) is trying to get the site on Corporate Drive approved by the Missouri Department of Economic Development as a certified site, which requires at least 25 acres of land able to be developed. It is the last large site in the Union Corporate Center, located southeast of East Central College.
“All the trees are down. There are a couple logs that are remaining,” James Schmieder, assistant Union city administrator, told UDC’s board at its Thursday meeting.
Schmieder said officials expected the clearing project would start in September 2020 and take about two weeks, but it has gone more slowly than that with weather issues making it difficult to burn brush at times.
The board voted to contact a person previously interested in buying the property to see whether the buyer had a soil sample completed as part of the preliminary review of the property. Schmieder said that will let UDC know if it needs to conduct its own soil study and survey as part of the certification process.
Schmieder said he does not believe the previously interested buyer would still consider buying the property. “Market conditions had changed,” he said.
Land at the property still needs to be graded. Schmieder said he isn’t sure how long that will take, but he hopes that work will start within the next few days.
The $25,000 clearing and grading project is being done by Fleming Enterprise of Beaufort. A $15,000 grant from Ameren Missouri is helping pay for it.
Once the survey is completed, Schmieder said UDC will be ready to apply again for the certified site process. UDC previously applied for the property to become a certified site in 2019 but was rejected because too much of it was wooded.
Board President Robert Borgmann asked if they could try to certify the entire 37 acres, including parts that are still wooded.
“We probably could,” Schmieder said, adding that a small area of wetlands likely would not be able to be included.
The certified site program prequalifies locations to meet standards sought by industry, according to the Department of Economic Development’s website. The website shows certified sites currently available in 26 industrial parks around Missouri with none in Franklin County.
The Union Corporate Center has had success with the certified site program before, including the Volpi Foods prosciutto plant, which recently expanded with a $13 million meat-slicing and processing plant on 30 acres.
Other than the 37-acre site, the remaining lots in the 242-acre industrial park are between one and 6.32 acres. UDC is trying to rezone 49.77 acres it owns on Prairie Dell Road to allow it to expand the business park.
After objections from neighbors, the Union Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-3 May 24 to recommend approving the zoning change to the board of aldermen, which has yet to vote on the measure.