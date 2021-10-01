The festivities leading up to Union High’s homecoming football game Friday, Oct. 8, will be more like they were in 2019 than 2020, but they’ll still be a bit different.
Although the high school did have a homecoming ceremony at a football game in 2020, many festivities associated with it were canceled. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said much has changed since the most recent parade, in 2019.
Mabe recently discussed what homecoming will look like with Taylor Tholen, Union High’s student council adviser.
The week leading up to the varsity football game includes powder puff football, dances and a parade, Mabe said. The parade is where most changes will occur.
Since 2019, the district closed one elementary school, Clark-Vitt, on the northwest side of town, and opened Prairie Dell Elementary in eastern Union. It also went to staggered start times at schools and changed its early dismissal times.
“With that, there were a lot of logistical concerns that wouldn’t allow us to do homecoming the way we’ve always done it,” Mabe said.
This year’s parade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 on West End Avenue, just west of Union Middle School. It will turn right on Delmar Avenue, then left on West State Street, then go right on Washington Avenue before going left on East Main Street.
The parade will then go around most of the courthouse square before coming west down East Locust Street, ending in front of the new Union City Hall, near Central Elementary School.
To allow everyone to attend the parade, the board of education approved an early dismissal for Oct. 8. Elementary students will be released at noon, and middle and high school students will get out at 12:35 p.m.
“It is a very big celebration, and it should be,” Mabe said of homecoming.
The parade is open to school teams and organizations, as well as any nonpolitical community organization that turns in an application, Tholen said.
In past years, the parade usually started around 12:30 p.m., he said.
Homecoming activities start Sunday, Oct. 3, with the juniors vs. seniors powder puff football game at 1 p.m. at Stierberger Stadium. It continues to Friday, Oct. 8, with the coronation of homecoming royalty at halftime of the Union-Owensville football game, which starts at 7 p.m. The homecoming dance will be held Saturday, Oct. 9.