A Union home suffered moderate damage but no one was injured in a Sunday evening fire.
Firefighters arrived to the fire at 506 Brown St. shortly after it was reported at 6:17 p.m. to find heavy fire in the rear of the home, Union Fire Chief Russell Hamilton said. The fire extended into the attic area.
“It appears the fire started on the outside of the home,” Hamilton said. “I’m not sure exactly why.”
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and remove smoke from inside the house, Hamilton said.
Firefighters remained on scene until 8:11 p.m.
About 25 percent of the home was damaged.
“There is going to be quite a repair to the home, but they are very fortunate for as much fire as we had when we arrived, the home received moderate damage,” Hamilton said.
The Union Fire Protection District was assisted by firefighters from Boles and St. Clair fire departments.