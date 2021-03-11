After holding several youth baseball tournaments in 2020, the Union Parks and Recreation Department looked to continue that success.
But with some of the cities that closed ballfields because of the pandemic last year now reopening, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said the private tournament companies haven’t been returning his calls. So the department is taking matters into its own hands.
Union has scheduled youth baseball tournaments the weekends of May 15-16 and June 19-20, with girls softball tournaments to be played May 22-23 and June 26-27. The city is looking for teams for the events, doing the work the promoters would normally be in charge of.
Before tournaments were played there in 2020, Veterans Memorial Park hadn’t hosted youth tournaments since it opened in 2017. But the city opened up to tournaments, with some tournaments attracting more than 30 teams from across the Midwest.
Pohlmann, who took over as parks director in February 2020, said the facilities were built to host tournaments.
“It would be more desirable to have those companies that already have that infrastructure in place to advertise, sign the teams up and bring in the officials,” Pohlmann said. “But it looks like if we don’t host any this year, then we might not have tournaments out here.”
Pohlmann has been advertising the tournaments, networking and posting on websites sites popular with youth baseball, but he admits it has been slow attracting teams to the Union tournaments. He’s looking for at least six teams per age group in the tournaments. “Even if we held a really small tournament that was six in whatever age group, we would find that as some level of success.”
The board of aldermen approved an agreement Monday, March 8, with the Union Girls Softball Association to have volunteers age 21 or older from the softball association staff the alcohol tent at the two softball tournaments. The city got its own liquor license to allow beer sales last year at tournaments.
Pohlmann said he is looking for another civic group to work the beer stands at the baseball tournaments. He said members of the park advisory board ran the beer garden at the 2020 tournaments, but with the city planning to run its own tournaments this year, they expect to be busy dealing with tournament operations.
People who work the concession stands during league baseball and softball games also aren’t able to sell beer, Pohlmann said.
“We hire personnel for our normal concessions,” he said. “These tournaments are something outside of the norm, so we’re not normally hiring people that are of age or able to serve alcohol.”
The softball association will keep 70 percent of profits from alcohol sales at the city’s softball tournaments, with the remainder going to the city.