Union residents will be able to have their voices heard on possible improvements to Clark-Vitt Memorial Park.
A “limited public forum” is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. The city is looking at improving the 13-acre park, which includes an 11-hole disc golf course along the overgrown Autumn Hill, as well as a steep paved trail, which goes from 700 feet in elevation straight down to 600 feet. The city would like for the disc golf course to be easier to navigate and for the trail to utilize more of the hill.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann is meeting with officials from the Missouri Department of Conservation, as well as a biologist and forestry experts to discuss issues with the densely wooded park.
“(These are) People who know more about woods than I do,” Pohlmann told a Sept. 24 meeting of the city’s park advisory board. “And how we can do our best in ensuring we keep the integrity of that property, but creating an environment that’s better for our citizens to navigate and use.”
A group of disc golfers spoke at the park board’s August meeting, offering to help clear the area around the course, which they say is only really playable during winter months. But Pohlmann said he would like to take that a step further and incorporate more parks that are adjacent to Clark-Vitt into the disc golf course.
Other improvements at the park include a rubber play surface at the playground. The city recently was awarded a $30,000 grant for that, which is expected to cover about half the cost of the play surface.
“It’s an awesome grant from the Department of Natural Resources from recycled Missouri tires,” Pohlmann said.
Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder is expected to serve as facilitator at the meeting, guiding the discussion. Pohlmann will be the presenter, discussing current conditions and planned improvements.
The meeting can be attended in person, as well as streamed live. The city is working on making it available for people to make comments at the meeting or online. That is why it is being held at the more technologically equipped new city hall, 10 E. Locust St., even though the parks department usually has meetings at the City Auditorium, where its offices are.
“This is kind of a larger idea, to get public opinion,” Pohlmann said. “My belief is that I’m just a steward of the property of the people that live in the community ... I have ideas and opinions, but they don’t really matter.”