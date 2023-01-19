The city of Union has hired a consultant to complete a grant application for money to make improvements on Denmark Road, including a new roundabout at the intersection with Progress Parkway.
The city will pay Cochran Engineering, of Union, $3,000 to complete the application and submit it to the East-West Gateway Council of Governments for a federal funding request.
Aldermen approved the agreement with Cochran at their Jan. 9 meeting. The agenda packet included total cost estimates from Cochran of $911,351 for the project, with the city of Union responsible for 20 percent of that total, or $182,270. The federal government will pay the remaining $729,081.
The project is not expected to be built until 2025 or 2026, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann previously said. It will include construction of sidewalks, pavement repairs and intersection improvements, including a roundabout at the intersection of Denmark Road and Progress Parkway, located just south of Progress Parkway’s intersection with Highway 50.
The intersection, which now has stop signs on Denmark Road with no stops on Progress Parkway, has become busier in recent years according to city officials. It is expected to get even busier after a new Aldi store opened Jan. 12.
The sidewalk addition will complete the “missing link” on Denmark Road between Prairie Dell Road and Progress Parkway, Zimmermann said previously.
Services provided by Cochran in the agreement include a project map showing the limits of the improvements, a written description of the project, a discussion of how the project enhances the overall transportation system network and complements other improvements, holding public involvement activities, conducting average daily traffic counts, a description of bicycle and pedestrian elements and an implementation schedule for the project, according to a letter from Cochran Vice President Dave Christensen to Zimmermann.
“The application is a very detailed and involved process,” he wrote.
This is considered the fourth phase of Denmark Road improvements.
The first phase was completed in 2014 and included new lanes and shoulders from Prairie Dell Road to just east of St. Andrews Drive. Sidewalks also were installed along that stretch of road.
The second phase was finished in summer 2018 and included a new bridge near St. Andrews Drive constructed over a tributary of the Bourbeuse River.
As part of that project, a new roundabout was built at Denmark Road and St. Andrews Drive. The roundabout is designed to address speeding issues in the area.
The third phase was a 101-foot bridge over Birch Creek on the eastern end of Union that opened in summer 2022.
Aldermen approved a contract in January 2022 with Pace Construction Co., of St. Louis, to complete the work on the Denmark Road bridge over Birch Creek, located just west of Interstate 44 and south of Highway 50, for just over $1 million.