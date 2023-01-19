Denmark Road Roundabout

Current roundabout on Denmark Road at St. Andrews Drive.

The city of Union has hired a consultant to complete a grant application for money to make improvements on Denmark Road, including a new roundabout at the intersection with Progress Parkway.

The city will pay Cochran Engineering, of Union, $3,000 to complete the application and submit it to the East-West Gateway Council of Governments for a federal funding request.

