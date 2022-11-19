A Union High School sophomore is preparing to take part in a youth conference next summer.
Vincent Butterfield was chosen as a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders to be held June 21-23, 2023, at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, about 30 miles outside Boston. According to a news release, the event is an honors-only program for students who want to become physicians or enter other medical fields.
Butterfield, who turned 16 Tuesday, was selected to represent Union based on his “academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine,” the release said. His nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, 2007 recipient of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the science director for the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, which is sponsoring the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.
“I believe I was selected just because I have shown progress in academics over my life,” Butterfield told The Missourian. “I’ve certainly stood out, always getting good grades and going into advance or honor classes.”
Butterfield will join students from across the country to hear Nobel laureates and National Medal of Science recipients discuss medical research and get advice from Ivy League and other top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school. They will also hear from former medical patients whose recoveries are considered “living medical miracles,” according to the news release. Additionally, teen medical prodigies are on the program as are lectures on advances in medicine.
The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists was created on the belief that “we must identify prospective medical talent at the earliest possible age and help these students acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of this vital career,” according to the release.
Butterfield said he plans to pursue a career in technology, but not necessarily in the medical field. He is interested in becoming a front-end engineer, doing UX/UI designs, which create user-friendly interfaces to help people understand complex products.
Butterfield hopes to attend East Central College and complete his degree at Southeast Missouri State University or Webster University.
Butterfield has not been to the East Coast, so he is looking forward to the event. He plans to go with his uncle, who is familiar with the region.
“The entire trip in general is going to be amazing,” he said. “I’m going to enjoy the live surgery. I’m going to enjoy just being on the East Coast.”