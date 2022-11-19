Vincent Butterfield

 Submitted photo

A Union High School sophomore is preparing to take part in a youth conference next summer.

Vincent Butterfield was chosen as a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders to be held June 21-23, 2023, at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, about 30 miles outside Boston. According to a news release, the event is an honors-only program for students who want to become physicians or enter other medical fields.

