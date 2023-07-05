The decade-old artificial turf at Union High School’s Stierberger Stadium is a thing of the past, and a new field is ready to be installed.
By the end of last week, the field looked like a giant rock pile, with only the stone base remaining. Workers started removing the old turf Monday, June 26.
The new artificial turf field was expected to be delivered Friday, June 30.
“I think they are going to mobilize their equipment and, possibly, start laying (turf) next week,” Union R-XI School District Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said Wednesday.
The Union R-XI Board of Education approved an agreement in January with ATG Sports Industries to install its RamTurf artificial grass at Stierberger Stadium for a base price of $479,555. The district will pay an additional $11,440 to have “Del Rinne Field” placed in six-foot-tall letters outside the southwest portion of the field, in honor of Union’s winningest football coach. Rinne, a member of the Missouri Football Coaches Association hall of fame, went 185-89-1 while leading the Wildcats from 1970-95.
The company has one crew for demolition of the old turf and another for installation of the new artificial turf, Mabe said.
During the demolition, workers cut the field into 7 1/2 by 80 foot strips, Mabe said. They rolled them up and moved them to the parking lot with a forklift.
“Next what they’ll do is go through and regrade all the rock that’s underneath it,” he said. “There’s some areas, like where they kick field goals and penalty kicks — high tread areas over the years — (where) they will smooth everything out. Then once they regrade it, get everything smooth again, they’ll start laying.”
Outside the stadium, the old field is rolled up and dozens of plastic bags are filled with recycled rubber tire pellets from the old artificial turf, Mabe said.
“We will recycle and reuse some pellets, but we have a lot more new ones coming,” he said.
The pellets were expected to be delivered with the new turf.
The new field is expected to be completed in approximately six weeks.
“That should put us at probably the first of August,” Mabe said.
Mabe previously said Union High teams will be able to work out on the artificial turf field at Union Middle School while the high school turf is installed.
ATG Sports will be in charge of the old turf, Mabe said. “The company recycles it or sells it,” he said. “Whatever they decide to do with it, it’s theirs.”
The new field will feature Union’s new logo, with a slightly altered “U.” The district changed the symbol after being warned to do so because of its similarities with the University of Miami’s logo.
