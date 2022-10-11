Union High School Principal Amy Kain is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year after 27 years with the school.
“I just feel like it’s time for me to explore some new options and turn it over to somebody else,” Kain said Monday.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 4:55 pm
Kain is the second principal at a high-profile local high school to announce the 2022-23 school will be her last. Washington High School Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum previously announced her retirement.
The decision was a hard one, Kain said. “I really love the school, the kids, the students, the community, but I felt like I had the opportunity, and that it’s time to retire.”
The connections with students and staff are what Kain will miss most.
“That’s what kept me here in Union, is just being able to be around them — it just keeps you young,” she said. “There’s always a new adventure every day, and it’s fun being around awesome staff and students.”
Kain plans to take some time off after retiring. She said she will find something to do but doesn’t know what it is yet.
Kain was named principal in 2016 after serving 10 years as assistant principal at Union High.
Kain, then known as Amy Carlson, started her career in 1996 as a business and physical education teacher at Union High.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, and master’s degree in educational administration from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, according to Missourian archives. She received her educational specialist degree from Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur.
Kain is proud of helping Union High to “keep up with the times” by offering new classes, like the sports media class that uses the large video scoreboard that was installed last year at the football stadium.
“They’re at our games and doing some live feeds,” Kain said. “That was a cool class that we started.”
Union High School’s principal position was posted on the district’s website Friday. It said the first round of interviews is planned for Nov. 2, with a second round Nov. 8. The district looks to hire a new principal at the Nov. 16 board of education meeting.
District Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes praised Kain for impacting students for nearly three decades.
“The number of students lives positively impacted by Mrs. Kain over the years easily exceeds 5,000,” he said.
Kain wants to help make the transition for the new principal smooth. “I wish the best for Union High School and Union R-XI,” she said.
