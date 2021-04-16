A group of Union High School parents is trying to put on a memorable night for their senior students in a fraction of the time they usually would have.
Fundraising for Project Graduation, a drug- and alcohol-free “safe and fun” event for seniors immediately after their May 27 graduation, started March 29, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it normally starts in October.
School officials have agreed to pay for the location in St. Louis, buses to transport the students, a bounce house and DJ, said Angie Hittson, the parent of a senior. But that means parents have to raise money for items, including food and door prizes, things they have worked with the district on in the past.
“We are grateful that there is an event being held, and we understand there are challenges, but this is a lot to get done in a short period of time,” Hittson said.
Making matters more challenging is many of the parents haven’t been involved with Project Graduation in the past.
The parents are sending letters to 200 local businesses and have set up bank and Venmo accounts.
“They’ve really had a tough two years,” Hittson said of the seniors. “No powder puff games, no barbecues. We’re just trying as parents to give them a really good Project Graduation.”
The district waited to make a decision on Project Graduation because of uncertainty over the pandemic, Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said.
“Remember the places we go to are always in St. Louis County,” he said. “We had to wait for St. Louis County to open up to see if these venues would even be available.”
The district is now working with the parents as best it can to ensure a successful event, Weinhold said.
Although students in the class of 2020, who stayed at home their last couple months, got more attention, the parents say the 2021 seniors have struggles, too, without all the fanfare.
“It’s just been a year of so many unknowns for everybody,” Hittson said. “I know most of them have one foot out the door. They just want to have one more special night.”
Parents don’t have access to the school’s 501(c)3 nonprofit, which has made fundraising more challenging. “Some businesses will only donate to a 501(c)3,” parent Christina Carter said.
“That means we have to pull on the heartstrings,” parent Amy Pecka said.
Ultimately, the parents would like to create a permanent nonprofit that can be accessed by the parents of future graduating students.
The district would like to see parents take on more of the management of Project Graduation in the future as well, Weinhold said.
“It’s really not a school-sponsored event,” he said. “The school participates — we’ll help out any way we can.”
The parents were preparing the letters in the basement of American Legion Post 297, a longtime supporter of Project Graduation.
For more information, visit Project Graduation’s Facebook page at bit.ly/3wLFYy1.