A multi-year class reunion for students who attended Union High School is building steam.
The reunion features a free concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, by the Fridley Brothers Band at the large pavilion in City Park, 500 W. Park Ave.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A multi-year class reunion for students who attended Union High School is building steam.
The reunion features a free concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, by the Fridley Brothers Band at the large pavilion in City Park, 500 W. Park Ave.
The concert is open to the public, but donations to the Union Parks and Recreation Department, which is putting on the concert, will be accepted.
“I think some of the classes are going to take up a collection and donate to the parks department, so that should be pretty good,” Mayor Bob Schmuke said. “Everyone’s invited, even if you didn’t graduate from Union.”
The Fridley Brothers were started by then-Union High students Dale Fridley, class of 1972; Dan Fridley, class of ‘74; and Doug Fridley, class of ‘78; and now also features Dale’s sons Eric and Jason, according to a news release.
During the July 6 Union Park Advisory Board meeting, Schmuke clarified the Fridley Brothers Band would be performing on their own, not as part of a larger “jam session,” which had been posted on a city Facebook page. “It’s not really a jam session, its just the Fridley Brothers, which is just as good, if not better,” Schmuke said. “We’ve had a great response to the multiyear class reunion.”
The Fridley Brothers perform music from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
Food will not be available at the concert, but people can bring their own food and drinks.
While the concert is free, people or groups can reserve their own picnic table to set up their food for $25. As Monday, July 17, Pohlmann said 14 of the 30 available tables had been reserved.
Some of the classes participating in the event are reserving one or more tables.
Additionally, one of the smaller pavilions near the large pavilion had been rented as part of the event, Pohlmann said.
Attendees can also bring their own lawnchairs to the concert for no charge.
Attendees at the concert are asked to wear accessories in colors to identify the decade they graduated — ruby red for the 1950s or earlier, diamond white for the 1960s, gold for the 1970s, silver for the 1980s, emerald green for the 1990s, royal blue for the 2000s and neon yellow for the 2010s.
To reserve a picnic table, call the parks office at 636-583-8471. You can also call Schmuke for information at 314-808-3056.
While the event is not officially one of the city’s concerts in the park, Pohlmann previously said it will be similar. The next scheduled concert in the park is The Brothers Dickson at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4, also at the large pavilion in City Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.