A step toward growing a new greenhouse at Union High School was taken at the April 13 Board of Education meeting.
The board unanimously approved an agreement that will pay Navigate Building Solutions $35,877 to represent the district and perform on-call professional services. The services are part of a larger agreement approved in December 2021 for several potential projects.
Navigate, of St. Louis, was previously paid $49,367 to perform professional services for the HVAC system replacement project at Central Elementary School.
The greenhouse is part of a “wide range of projects” the district is working with Navigate on, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said. The greenhouse will replace one that has to be demolished to make way for a new agriculture building at the school.
The board had discussed the agriculture building shortly before schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Mabe said. Currently, Mabe said he does not have an idea how far out the ag facility is from construction. “Until we meet with the board and do some long-range facility planning, kind of plot the timeline, we just don’t know,” he said. “Regardless of whether or not it’s a year or five years, that’s the site it will be constructed on.”
The greenhouse has an estimated price tag of $560,000, Mabe said Monday. The project is currently out for bid, with the board expected to vote on it at its May meeting.
While he doesn’t have exact specifications, Mabe said the new greenhouse will be larger than the existing one.
“The goal is, it will be a little bit larger, it will be a little more meeting the needs of what the instructor and the students need,” he said. “It will, kind of, be an overall refresh with different types of irrigation and technology.”
Mabe expects construction on the greenhouse to start this summer and be completed by September. The district is working with agriculture teacher Josh Roehrs on the project.
According to Missourian archives, the current greenhouse was built in 1996 as a 36-by-53-foot greenhouse classroom complex for Union FFA. With equipment, the structure cost $285,000, with only $70,000 coming from local taxpayers. Much of the cost was covered by a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education grant.