The city of Union is changing the way it deals with stray animals.
While the board of aldermen approved an agreement with the Franklin County Humane Society at a recent meeting, it is not as extensive as Union’s previous contract with the agency, which the city continued to work off of even though it expired several years ago.
“This is to handle those animals that are picked up, come into the Humane Society and are handled by the Humane Society,” then-City Administrator Russell Rost told the aldermen.
After approving the agreement with the Humane Society at its Monday, April 13, meeting, the city expects to vote on the second part at its July meeting, said Rost, now administrative consultant for Union. That agreement will be with a private veterinarian.
“The private veterinarian will handle our feral cat captures because the Humane Society no longer wants to deal with feral cats, unless they can neuter and release them back into the community or adopt them out as feral cats for farms,” Rost said. “They can still adopt cats out to farm situations who want them, but they can’t release them back into the city, where they’ve already been picked up because of a complaint.”
Dogs and cats considered adoptable will be picked up by the Humane Society the way they previously had been, Rost said.
“It is the feral cats that will not be handled by the Humane Society,” he said.
The stray animal agreement with the Humane Society provides for the boarding of animals found within the city, with the city paying $10 per day for a five-day hold, plus a $35 disposition fee for each animal delivered by police or a city resident, according to city documents.
The Humane Society will do “due diligence” to determine if the animal is a stray or an owned pet. It will attempt to contact the owner if it is found to be a pet.
If attempts to contact the owner fail, the five-day hold will be extended to 10 days, with the $10 fee continuing to be assessed.
The $35 disposition fee will provide resources for the animal to be euthanized and disposed of because of overcrowding or lack of adoptions. The Humane Society also has the discretion to apply the fee to the ongoing care of the animal in hope of adoption, with all further expenses the Humane Society’s responsibility.
The agreement will automatically renew annually, though either party can terminate it at any time with 60 days’ notice.