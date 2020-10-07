The annual Boo Bash Halloween celebration, a collaboration between the city of Union Parks and Recreation Department and the Union Area Chamber of Commerce, is moving forward with some modifications because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision comes as many area communities have either canceled their Halloween activities or gone to a drive-thru format.
While the Oct. 23 Boo Bash will feature the “trunk or treat” and traditional costume contest, the chili supper has been canceled. Instead, attendees can get prewrapped hot dogs and packaged chips.
“We’ve got to kind of watch how we do this and try to do as best as we can with the social distancing,” Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden told members of the city’s park advisory board at the Thursday, Sept. 24 meeting.
That includes limiting the number of lines and things that kids touch, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. “So the cheese and the crackers and things we had out for the chili, we want to try to move away from that,” he said.
In addition, a limited number of people will be allowed on the hayride at a time.
The city plans to “police” activity more than it has in the past, by having someone in place to try to social distance the kids, Breeden said. Kids also will be limited to going through the line once.
“We’re, kind of, leaving it up to the parents, but, as we all know, that doesn’t always work,” she said.
The city also is looking for other ideas to make the event as safe as possible, Pohlmann said.
Fifteen sponsors had agreed to provide trunks for the trick-or-treaters as of Sept. 24, Breeden said.
While the board couldn’t make a formal recommendation because it lacked a quorum, no individual members suggested the city change its plans.
“I, of course, am all for it because I believe in living your life,” board Chair Suzy Curnutte said.
Boo Bash is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Union City Park. To sponsor the costume contest or to provide a car trunk for kids to trick or treat at, call the chamber at 636-583-8979.