The city of Union is hearing from the public about the $25,000 it is paying a company to analyze retail in the area.
“I know there are some comments and some concern from the public about the money that’s being spent on this,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told the board of the Union Development Corp. at its August meeting. “But I think that, particularly when you talk about retail development and attraction, you have to have data to back up what the residents are asking for.”
In July, the Board of Alderman approved paying Buxton, a Texas-based consumer intelligence technology company, $25,000 for a yearlong contract. According to previous Missourian reporting, the company tracks consumer shopping patterns through cellphones to help its customers identify potential business opportunities. The company receives around 3 billion cellphone “pings” each year to track where people come from and what they are buying.
The city has received Facebook comments saying the retail study is a “waste of money,” Schmieder told The Missourian.
Some critics have suggested having public meetings or polling residents to get feedback on what businesses the city lacks or just looking at what the city doesn’t have, Schmieder said. But it’s not that simple, he said.
“The issue you run into is, one, we hear from the public quite often about what they would like to see as far as retail development,” he said. “But the issue becomes when I talk to retailers, I need the data as a demographic to back me up when I say we have a strong customer base and we think you would do well here. I can’t just say, ‘Well, I had a public meeting and the residents say they want you to come here.’ The data backs up and gives us the background information we need in order to have that conversation.”
That includes reviewing demographics and spending patterns of households, as well as gaps on what is provided in Union, Schmieder said. “When you look at the information, and actually have the data to back you up, it’s more than just, ‘Our residents would like a Chick-fil-A.’ ... Sometimes the feedback you get from the residents, while it’s valid, it may or may not meet the design for that retailer.”
The city is largely interested in data for existing businesses, Schmieder said.
“We’re really interested in the leakage report, when people have to leave the city to go buy x, y or z,” he said. “What’s really hurting all cities is online shopping.”
The study is being paid for using federal American Rescue Plan Act money.
Among the companies to submit proposals for the retail study was Ameren, which collaborated with market analysis company NextSite on a proposal, Schmieder said. “But it was a three-year deal, we were interested in a one-year deal,” he said. “And so that’s why we went forward with the Buxton study.”