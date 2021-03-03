Union is getting requests for a “wishlist” for its 2021-22 budget.
“This is what department heads have requested, not what department heads are going to get,” Finance Director Heather Keith told members of the board of aldermen at their Monday, March 1 personnel, finance and public works committee meeting.
Last year, several requests were cut from the budget after the city projected a drop in sales tax revenue of between 10 percent and 35 percent because of the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic. That drop in revenue never materialized, so some of the requests from last year are back.
Police
Last year, two police vehicle requests were delayed as the city tried to make up a projected deficit. But for 2021-22, the department is requesting $127,000 for three vehicles.
The department wants to replace one 2016 vehicle with 114,071 miles with a pickup for $47,000, another 2017 vehicle with 94,505 miles with a Chevrolet Tahoe for $49,000 and a 2005 chief’s vehicle with 110,793 miles with a Chevrolet Traverse for $31,000.
The police department also would like to start a five-year upgrade on its body camera and in-car video systems with $20,216 set aside for 2021-22.
Streets
The streets department is seeking $198,461 for engineering expenses toward the planned Union Expressway, which will cost more than $12 million total. The city also looks to get $350,000 for a cash account for the expressway, which the city must pay for first before being reimbursed by the state.
The city also plans to build a new bridge on Denmark Road over Birch Creek on the eastern end of Union near Interstate 44. The bridge will cost $850,579, with $680,463 being reimbursed by a grant.
Other
Another $424,250 is being requested for various sewer upgrades, including $130,000 for the Woodland Oaks gravity sewer line and $120,000 for the Highway 50 sewer extension.
Among the requests from the parks department are $85,000 for resurfacing the playground at Clark-Vitt Park, some of which is expected to be covered by a state grant.
Also requested was $68,509 for a Toro Groundsmaster 4000 tractor, which also could be purchased on a five-year lease to own for $1,284 a month.
The 2021-22 budget is expected to be voted on in June.