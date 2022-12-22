Union School District students won’t have to pay for breakfast in the spring 2023 semester.
The Board of Education voted Dec. 14 to continue to offer breakfast at no charge to all students through the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 2:32 am
The district had served 56,645 breakfasts as of the date of the meeting, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe told the board. That means about 38 percent of Union R-XI students are eating breakfast at school.
The district receives $90,594 in reimbursement from the state, which helps reduce what the district pays for breakfast, Mabe said. “We got that before COVID, we get that after COVID,” he said.
Union R-XI pays $111,592 to provide breakfast, which means the district outlays $20,997 in net costs to fund the program.
“That’s about $295 per day, is what the district is investing into our students, our families and our community,” Mabe said.
The district hopes to get more kids to take advantage of free breakfast in the second semester, Mabe said.
The board unanimously approved the extension of breakfast through the spring.
“It’s a great program,” board member Ben Fox said.
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said he would like to see free breakfast funded as long as the district can afford it.
Citing inflation concerns, the board previously voted in August to cover the cost of breakfast for the first semester. The decision came after the federal government stopped reimbursing local school districts for the costs of breakfast and lunch going into the 2022-23 school year. The government had been paying for breakfast and lunch the two previous school years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In anticipation of not receiving full federal reimbursement, Union R-XI approved new lunch and breakfast prices for the 2022-23 school year in the spring. Elementary students pay $3 for lunch, up from $2.75 in 2019-20, the last time the district charged for meals.
Middle school and high school students pay $3.25 for lunch in 2022-23, up from $3 in 2019-20.
Had the district charged students for breakfast, all students would have paid $2, up from $1.90 in 2019-20.
